Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.67. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 89,614 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 77.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

