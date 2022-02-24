Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.
NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
