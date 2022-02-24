Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

