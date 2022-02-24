Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

