Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $808-819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.66 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.29.

ALRM stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

