Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,479. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Albemarle by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

