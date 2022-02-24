Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.95 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $166.65 million and approximately $59.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00248640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00084183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,591,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

