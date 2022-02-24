Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

