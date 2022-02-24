Alex Maloney Sells 86,673 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.79), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($588,192.94).

Lancashire stock traded down GBX 24.80 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 467.80 ($6.36). 612,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.72. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 467.80 ($6.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 725 ($9.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.34) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.62) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.68).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

