Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 317,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,366. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.