Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.27

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 90681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.