Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

