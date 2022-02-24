Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

TSE AQN opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

