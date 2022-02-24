Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07.

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$808,569.51. Insiders have purchased a total of 515,000 shares of company stock worth $36,175 in the last three months.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

