Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 879,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,475. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $252.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.