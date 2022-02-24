Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.