Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,475. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

