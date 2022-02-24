Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,475. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
