Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALHC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

