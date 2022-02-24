Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 453,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.