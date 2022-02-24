Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.77

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.77 and traded as low as $38.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 7,427 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.