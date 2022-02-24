Alison Sasser Sells 205 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $18,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $10,412.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.

NYSE MTH traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 16,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

