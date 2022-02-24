Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkami Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 868,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2,615.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

