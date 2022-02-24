Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $296,699.08 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 1,620,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

