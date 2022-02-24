All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0023

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00108158 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.