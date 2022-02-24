Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIRD. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

