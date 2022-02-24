Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Y traded down $24.52 on Thursday, hitting $648.26. 3,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,341. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $605.14 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $669.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.