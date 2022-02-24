Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $154.61

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.61 and last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 1581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
