Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $154.61

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.61 and last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 1581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

