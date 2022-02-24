Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.83

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.83 and last traded at $111.70, with a volume of 1107963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

