Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Allegion worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 5,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

