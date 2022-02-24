Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.47

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 14828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 812,699 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

