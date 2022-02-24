Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.30. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 355,895 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.