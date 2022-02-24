AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $13.05 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.