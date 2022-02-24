Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.