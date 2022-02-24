Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.96. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 20,513 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

