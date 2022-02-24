Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $29,521,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $12,592,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.