Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

