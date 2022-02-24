Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Allison Transmission worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

ALSN stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

