Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.47

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 17244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

