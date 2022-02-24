Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 154,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 118,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 132,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.