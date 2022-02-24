Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

