AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $66,975.29

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $66,975.29 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.