Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.99% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.