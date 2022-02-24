Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 1,868,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

