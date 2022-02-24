Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,417.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,438.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00784008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00213543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.