Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $45,981.60 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATEC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 750,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

