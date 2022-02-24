Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.06

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 570686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02.

In related news, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,080 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

