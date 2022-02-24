Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,477. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.28 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,512 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,527 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.