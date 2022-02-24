Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

