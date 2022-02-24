Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.01

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

