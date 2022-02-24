Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.52

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$48.52 and last traded at C$48.60, with a volume of 9659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 89.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 in the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

