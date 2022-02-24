Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $35.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,860.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3,324.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

