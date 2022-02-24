Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,880.15. 104,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.