Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN traded down $16.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,880.15. 104,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.34.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
